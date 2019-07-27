Family and friends hold a car wash, BBQ to help with teen’s funeral expenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - It’s been exactly one week since 14-year-old Ien Coleman was shot and killed. On Saturday, family and friends hosted a car wash and a barbecue in the 2200 block of Chippewa to raise funds for his funeral expenses.

On July 21, 2019, police were called to an apartment on Toelle Lane in Riverview in north St. Louis County for a welfare check. They found Coleman dead from at least one gunshot wound. They learned that a group of teens had been together in the apartment when a gun went off. Police say a juvenile has been identified as a person of interest but has not been arrested.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on this case to call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding this incident.