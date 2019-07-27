Gateway Responders Competition on August 10th to benefit Emerge Everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Kéelin Russell and Jason Davis are board members of Emerge Everyone, based out of Emerge Fitness Training in St. Charles. This nonprofit provides free fitness classes and personal training scholarships to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Russell and Davis join us in the studio Saturday morning to talk about the Gateway Responders Competition that they are hosting on August 10th. Police, medics, nurses, and firefighters will compete in multiple events to be named 'Fittest Responder.' All of the profits from the event will go to Emerge Everyone so we can expand classes, offer more scholarships, and purchase new equipment.

Gateway Responders Competition

Saturday, August 10th

Noon to completion of events.

Hosted by Emerge Fitness Training

920 Hemsath Road

St. Charles, MO 63303

For more information, visit : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-gateway-responders-competition-registration-63068370193?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.