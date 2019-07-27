The Thread: Banking on St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Ed. note: This is an encore presentation of a prior episode.)

ST. LOUIS - M1 Bank is opening a new location in Des Peres, and this bank is all about investment...in people! As part of their new location celebration, they are investing in two local charities that invest in people: Hope Community Project and African Vision of Hope. But these are not their only partners on the mission to love others. Witness the many relational "threads" weaving through the room as we don't simply celebrate a new bank, but an ongoing mission to love others with the love we have received in Christ Jesus. Join the celebration and be a part of the mission, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.