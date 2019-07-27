Tuscan Bean Bruschetta from Delish Knowledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Alexandra Caspero MA, RD, CLT, RYT, is owner of Delish Knowledge and author of Fresh Italian Cooking for the New Generation. Her award-winning blog, Delish Knowledge, focuses on making whole-food, vegetarian eating deliciously simple.

Tuscan Bean Bruschetta

• 8 slices Italian bakery bread (about 3x4-inches)

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 (15oz) can S&W® Tuscan Style Savory Sides (do not drain)

• 1 garlic clove

• 1/4 cup purchased pesto

• 1 large Roma tomato, thinly sliced

Position oven rack in upper 1/3 of oven. Heat oven to 450°F. Place bread on cookie sheet. Brush both sides lightly with olive oil. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly toasted, turning once. Meanwhile, pour beans into medium microwaveable bowl. Cover with waxed paper and microwave 1 minute or until thoroughly heated; set aside. Peel garlic clove and cut in half. Rub cut side of garlic over toasted bread. Top each toast with a thin layer of pesto, tomato slices and beans. Serve immediately.

(Recipe is sponsored by S&W)

For more information, visit www.delishknowledge.com.