Woman carjacked in north St. Louis by men in surgical masks

ST. LOUIS, MO – A woman was carjacked in north St. Louis early Saturday. The 35-year-old victim told police she was rear-ended by the suspects at Blair and Prairie Avenues in the College Hill neighborhood around 2:00am. The suspects got out of their black SUV with guns. The victim fled her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and rain. The suspects drove off in the car followed by the SUV.

The victim ran to the 2000 block of E. Alice where she called police. She was uninjured.

The suspects were both black men wearing black hooded sweatshirts and blue and white surgical masks.