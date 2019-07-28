Blues host movie premiere at Stifel Theatre Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Blues are hosting a 2019 Stanley Cup Champions movie premiere Sunday evening at the Stifel Theatre.

The movie will take fans on an exclusive look at the journey it took going from last to in the fast lane. There will also be a round table discussion with players and broadcasters prior to the movie starting.

It all gets underway Sunday at 5 p.m. inside of Stifel Theatre.

For fans who can’t make it out to this event but still want to see the movie, the DVD and Blu-ray go on sale on Tuesday.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit http://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/stanley-cup-champions-movie-premiere.