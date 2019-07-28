Boats collide on river resulting in injured rider

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man was injured on July 27th in a boat crash on the Meramec River in Franklin County.

Two boats were traveling downstream when they approached a gravel bar in the middle of the river. Boat 2 on the right side of the river made a sudden turn in front of the other, boat 1, not giving enough time for boat 1 to come to a stop. This resulted in boat 1 crashing into the rear of boat 2.

The injured male, 31, had serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri.