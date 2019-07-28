Cardinals Trade Talk: Martin and Chris Hrabe

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching (Wednesday). FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and KMOX Cardinals Host Chris Hrabe talk about the urgency the team should feel and what might be available on the trade market.
