July is Fibroid Awareness Month

Posted 9:37 am, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, July 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Keith Pereira, MD, joins us in the studio to talk about Fibroid Awareness month.

July is Fibroid Awareness month and fibroids occur in 2 of every 3 women; however it still remains a taboo in society. There are now many minimally invasive treatment options for fibroids, that did not exist many years ago, when women were told that hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) was the only option.

Interventional Specialist,
Assistant professor, Division of Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Saint Louis University Hospital
3635 Vista avenue, St.Louis, MO 63110
P: 314-268-5782

