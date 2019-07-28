Two accidents result in deaths of young females

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two fatal accidents have occurred on the afternoon and evening of July 27th in Missouri.

A 19-year-old female was driving on private, gravel road in Pike County too fast for the current conditions, lost control and veered off the road and struck an electric wire fence. The vehicle was overturned following impact. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old male was driving with a 20-year-old female in the passenger on Highway 76 in Taney County. The driver ran off the road two times, recorrecting the first time but striking a fence the second time. The impact caused the female passenger to be partially ejected from the vehicle. The female was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was tested for alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.