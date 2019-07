Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Eric Larson of the St. Charles County Veterans Museum joins the show to discuss the Veterans Memorial Garden at Veterans Tribute Park in Weldon Spring.

The memorial will feature the names of service members from St. Charles County who were killed in active duty between World War 1 and now.

August 7th, also Purple Heart Day, all people are invited to the dedication ceremony of the memorial at the museum.