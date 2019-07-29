Be a VIP at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500!

The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 will make their third annual trek to the St. Louis-Metro East region on August 23 and 24 for the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline. This year, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West combo race — the Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame — will be held on Saturday, the same day as the INDYCAR event.

But to call the racing on August 23-24 weekend a doubleheader would be selling it a little bit short. Not only will the stars of INDYCAR and NASCAR compete on Saturday, they will be joined by Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights and Vintage Indy competition! Get tickets and full details HERE.

FOX 2 wants you to be win a huge VIP package! We’re giving away tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK, plus one grand prize winner will receive a VIP Experience including:

4 Coors Light Pole Night tickets

4 Checkered Flag Level Reserved tickets

4 Rumble Before the Roar tickets

4 WWT Raceway t-shirts

4 2-day Paddock passes

1 2-day VIP Parking Pass

And the chance for one individual to enjoy a pace car ride along on Saturday, August 24, 2019.*

Plus, follow us on Instagram for a bonus chance to win tickets!

The INDYCAR race truly is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

* Subject to change based on weather and availability. Should this not take place, WWT Raceway will provide 4 Kartplex Vouchers for Arrive and Drive Sessions. Please have the winner contact our office if they are unable to receive the Pace Car Ride Along.

Official Rules