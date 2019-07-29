Blues players and fans gather for premiere of movie celebrating team’s incredible season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues are taking over the big screen. Fans gathered to watch the premiere at the Stifle Theater to reminisce in the glory of Gloria and some players got in on it.

"The last year the best of my life. When you look back on this season through the ups and downs calling from last place in January to become the Stanley Cup champions this is just special. It was a dream team," said Blues player Ivan Barbashev.

"When you win it that`s emotional. I haven`t really re-watched many of the games or anything like that. It's nice to get a refresher and get a feeling of what it was like. You get almost a different appreciation of what we went through in the playoffs and how hard it was and what you go through to win," said Blues player Colton Parayko.

That story would not be complete without one special star, Leila Anderson. The 11-year-old is not only a local celebrity, but she also stole the hearts of many in Boston.

The DVDs and Blu-rays go on sale to the general public on Tuesday the 30th. You can get them at STLauthentics.com or at their store in the Enterprise Center.