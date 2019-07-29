Buster the Bus helps Parkway District children get ready for kindergarten

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – It won’t be long before students head back to school.

Kindergarten students in the Parkway School District are getting a lesson in bus safety Monday with help from the mascot Buster The Bus. Buster will be at elementary schools in the Parkway District over the next couple of weeks.

His first stop will be at Sorrento Springs Elementary.

The first day of school for Parkway and its 17,500 students is Tuesday, Aug. 13.

