Cardinals add minor league pitcher as trade deadline looms

ST. LOUIS, MO- With just about two full days left before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the acquisition of left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup Monday from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

Rosscup, 31, was designed for assignment by Los Angeles earlier this month and will join AAA Memphis. He has also pitched in the majors this season for Toronto and Seattle, compiling a 2-0 record with a 5.00 ERA in 28 games. He broke into the big leagues in 2013 with the Chicago Cubs where he spent four seasons before joining the Colorado Rockies.