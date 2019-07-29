Cardinals add minor league pitcher as trade deadline looms

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 12: Relief pitcher Zac Rosscup #59 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- With just about two full days left before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the acquisition of left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup Monday from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

Rosscup, 31, was designed for assignment by Los Angeles earlier this month and will join AAA Memphis. He has also pitched in the majors this season for Toronto and Seattle, compiling a 2-0 record with a 5.00 ERA in 28 games. He broke into the big leagues in 2013 with the Chicago Cubs where he spent four seasons before joining the Colorado Rockies.

 

 

 

