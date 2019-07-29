× Cardinals send OF Harrison Bader down to Memphis

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Cardinals may have the day off on the field ahead of a big home series starting Tuesday against the Cubs, but off the field there are moves percolating. The club picked up lefty reliever Zac Rosscup from the Dodgers for cash and sent him to Memphis.

A few hours later, the club indicated it was sending outfielder Harrison Bader to Memphis. While Bader has been strong defensively, he has struggled at the plate, hitting .195 with a .309 OBP. While the team hasn’t officially announced a corresponding move, our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that outfielder Lane Thomas will be coming back to St. Louis. Thomas had three home runs in a single game Saturday night.

This likely won’t be the only move involving Cardinals outfielders this week. Marcell Ozuna is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the minors this week while he works his way back from broken fingers.