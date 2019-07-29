I’ve lived on New Baumgartner Rd since 1986 so I’ve been through all of the major floods. As you turn on to Baumgartner Rd from Lemay Ferry Rd. there are numerous road closed signs due to flooding and then you finally reach a barricade at the bridge before Fred Weber Quarry. Many times people will move parts of the barricade and challenge the flooded water. I see it happen every time. This year with the flood nearing 1993 levels I was amazed but not shocked at those who challenged the flood again. Don’t drown turn around? This is just one photo of 3 cars that are sunk near Fred Weber ! There could be more..,so far I only know of 3. Now why would people be so beyond stupidity?
Feds approved public disaster aid for 68 Missouri counties
JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – More than half of Missouri’s counties have been approved for federal aid to fix public infrastructure and remove debris following the most recent round of flooding and tornadoes.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved public assistance for governments and nonprofits in 68 counties affected by flooding and storms between April 29 and July 5.
Preliminary assessments have identified $49 million in public costs — mostly to state and local roads and bridges, buildings, and utilities.
State Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Caty Eisterhold says the state hopes to conduct damage assessment in an additional 22 counties that could be added to the federal disaster declaration.
Federal public assistance also was approved earlier this year for flooding that occurred in March and April.