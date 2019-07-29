Fenton carjacking victim speaks from hospital bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – A mother of eight is speaking out from her hospital bed after being shot by a carjacker.

“All we were trying to do was give this man a ride and this is what happens. He started shooting at us over the car,” said Sherri White.

Wounded and devasted, 44-year-old Sherri White cries out from her hospital bed after she was shot multiple times and her husband, Cole, critically injured following an early morning carjacking in Fenton Monday.

“(Cole) was on the ground saying, ‘Please don’t kill us, take the car and go,’ and he kept shooting at him. I laid on him and like I was dead. My husband was shot in his stomach, wrist, and went through his colon and his liver, and he is not out of the woods,” White said.

Police say the incident unfolded outside of the Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141.

The couple met with two men there.

“They talked in front of the business and then moved to the back. We are not sure why but this leads me to believe this is was not a random act,” said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.

However, Cole says a man approached them and asked for money and a ride, then pulled out a weapon and demand she turn over her car keys. That's when the suspect opened fire on the couple.

“'Can you give me a ride,’ my husband said it was not a good idea, I said it’s just a ride down the street. He then asked if he could use my phone and I said yes,” White said. “I did not know the man and my husband did not know him. He robbed us from our car and tried to kill us for our car.”

White claims a woman drove up and watched the entire tragedy unfold.

“A car pulls up—gray color or taupe—older model. She watched him start shooting at us and said, ‘I can’t believe you are doing this’ and she left he kept shooting Cole. I want the police to find you and I want you to go to jail and pay for the crime you did,” White said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.