ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Tony Davis, founder of Made Moguls, joins the show to discuss his youth program that is educating youth through mentoring and entrepreneurship.

The Made Moguls 5th annual "Back 2 School Youth Summit" is an event to get students excited and prepared for the upcoming school year.

The event will be held Sunday, August 11, from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Harris Stowe State University.

For more information, visit mademoguls.org.