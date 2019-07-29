Gunman on the run after carjacking, injuring two, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot during a carjacking in Fenton Monday morning.

Just after 5:00 a.m. FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where a large police presence was seen surrounding a Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141.

The St. Louis County police are urging people to avoid the area surrounding and including Mini Ha Ha Park at 801 Old Gravois Road where they have K9s searching the surrounding area at West Watson and Gravois.

We are told the two people that were injured were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is known.

Please avoid the area surrounding and including Mini Ha Ha Park, located at 801 Old Gravois Road. We will have a strong police presence in that area for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/PWCS3dyTTu — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 29, 2019