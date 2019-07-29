Man sentenced to 20 years for selling crack cocaine, heroin at playground

A 46-year-old Detroit main was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling crack cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Danny Lee Woods, who was on parole at the time, was selling the drugs at Sasser Playground. While making the sales, Woods had a loaded pistol in his waistband, which was later hidden behind a tree inside the park

Woods was being surveilled by Detroit police officers and was subsequently arrested.

As part of his plea, Woods agreed that he qualified as a Career Offender under the sentencing guidelines.

“Parks should be a place where families feel safe to gather,” said United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “We will continue to work closely with our local police partners to prosecute violent offenders who threaten us, so we can protect innocent children and families who just want to enjoy a nice day at the park.”