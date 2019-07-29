Missouri and Illinois lawmakers to face off in softball showdown at Busch Stadium

Posted 8:14 am, July 29, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Regional Chamber is partnering with Anheuser-Busch Companies, Rawlings and the St. Louis Cardinals to host the second annual Missouri vs. Illinois Bi-State Softball Showdown Monday at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The idea is to celebrate the bi-partisan and bi-state cooperation that makes the St. Louis region strong. Guests will have the opportunity to network and enjoy all the amenities Busch Stadium has to offer.

The first pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

The Missouri lawmakers won the inaugural game last year, 7-4.

