× One man shot during robbery in casino parking garage

ST. LOUIS – One suffered a head wound in a shooting and robbery inside a luxury hotel and casino parking lot.

The shooting took place late Monday afternoon on the fifth floor of the parking garage at Lumiere Casino and Four Seasons Hotel.

Witnesses and police said four men pulled up in a BMW on the top floor. They exited the car and got into a fight.

At least one shot was fired, which grazed the back of one man’s head. The victim was treated at the scene.

Police said two men in the backseat of the BMW robbed at least one of the men in the front seat.

The suspects took off in a white Impala or Malibu with Georgia license plates.