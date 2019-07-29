× Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect tied to home invasion

NEW MELLE, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department has returned to an area in New Melle to continue their search for a person wanted in connection with a Warren County home invasion and assault on an officer.

Early Monday morning, police set up a perimeter near Highway D and Holt Road after receiving information that home invasion suspects were hiding inside a residence.

Authorities learned the suspects also fired shots at a Wright City police officer immediately following the home invasion.

Police surrounded the home and took two people into custody around 9:30 a.m. but believed more than one person was still in the house, so they opted to remain in their positions.

However, by 2:30 p.m. St. Charles County police said the standoff was over and that no suspects were in the house. They cleared the house and the scene all around the house and property.

Police believed two other suspects were still at large.

Late Monday afternoon, county police returned to Highway D and Holt Road after learning one of those suspects was in the area.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’10” with multiple tattoos. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

St. Charles County police have asked people to avoid the area for the time being.

Fox 2 will have the latest information on this story as it becomes available.