Police searching for Georgia girl allegedly abducted by biological mother

Dekalb County, GA (WGCL ) — Police are searching for a young girl allegedly abducted by her biological mother.

Amaya Blanton, 5, was last seen on July 20 with her mother, Dimesha Davis.

Davis was supposed to return little Amaya to her grandmother, who has custody of the child. Family members believe they may be in Union City, College Park or Forest Park.

Davis is facing charges of interference with custody.

If you have any information on the couple’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.