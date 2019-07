Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Muny's show season is nearing the end. From now until August 2nd, see Paint Your Wagon nightly at 8:15 P.M.

Mamie Parris, who plays Cayla Woodling, joins us to sing a snippet of "How Can I Wait" from the show.

Visit muny.org for more information and to purchase tickets.