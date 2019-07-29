Shooting investigation closes I-70 in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A shooting investigation shut down I-70 near Jennings Station Road for around a half-hour Monday morning. St. Louis County Police say that they are investigating a possible shooting after an accident. There are reports of shots fired. It is unclear if anyone was hit.

A vehicle on Ravenwood Avenue has many evidence markers surrounding it. Police vehicles can be seen on that street, in front of a home, and parked on the outer road.

There is an abandoned vehicle in the area in the express lanes of I-70. That car has the airbag deployed and has crashed into the highway divider. It is not clear if the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

