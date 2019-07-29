Shooting investigation closes I-70 in north St. Louis County

Posted 9:46 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, July 29, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A shooting investigation shut down I-70 near Jennings Station Road for around a half-hour Monday morning.  St. Louis County Police say that they are investigating a possible shooting after an accident.  There are reports of shots fired.  It is unclear if anyone was hit.

A vehicle on Ravenwood Avenue has many evidence markers surrounding it.  Police vehicles can be seen on that street, in front of a home, and parked on the outer road.

There is an abandoned vehicle in the area in the express lanes of I-70.  That car has the airbag deployed and has crashed into the highway divider. It is not clear if the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

The FOX 2 Newsroom is still working on gathering details on this story.  The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

 

 

 

Google Map for coordinates 38.702286 by -90.268425.

