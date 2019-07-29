× Square Inc to move to downtown St. Louis, commits to expanding jobs

ST. LOUIS – The mobile credit and debit card payment app company Square Inc. plans to bring more high tech jobs to the St. Louis area.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey and co-founder Jim McKelvey announced the Silicon Valley firm has signed a 15-year lease for the Post-Dispatch headquarters building downtown. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post- Dispatch, they will be moving to 901 North 10th Street next month.

The building lease would give the company space for 1,400 local employees which will double its workforce. Square already employs about 500 people in the Cortex tech district in the Central West End.

The company plans to move all of its employees from Cortex to the downtown building within the next few years.

Big News – ⁦@Square⁩ moving to downtown with major expansion & up to 1,400 talented tech, engineering, & creative employees! Thanks to ⁦@jack⁩ and ⁦@2000F⁩ for huge investment and JOBS in the heart of the region!

https://t.co/so48aXn7QB — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) July 29, 2019