× St. Charles County standoff at home sends nearby summer camp into lockdown

NEW MELLE, Mo. — There is a large police presence on Highway D in St. Charles, County. St. Charles County Police are telling drivers to avoid Holt Road to the 800 block of West Highway D. There appears to be a standoff at a home on Brinkley Lane.

A viewer tells FOX 2 that a summer camp at Daniel Boone Elementary school is on lockdown. The school is also located nearby on Highway D.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.