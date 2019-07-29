Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Standoff at New Melle, Missouri home

St. Charles County standoff at home sends nearby summer camp into lockdown

Posted 11:37 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07PM, July 29, 2019

NEW MELLE, Mo. — There is a large police presence on Highway D in St. Charles, County.  St. Charles County Police are telling drivers to avoid Holt Road to the 800 block of West Highway D.  There appears to be a standoff at a home on Brinkley Lane.

A viewer tells FOX 2 that a summer camp at Daniel Boone Elementary school is on lockdown.  The school is also located nearby on Highway D.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Google Map for coordinates 38.699699 by -90.909489.

