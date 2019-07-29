Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Missouri State University campus security manager.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 27-year-old Shannon Shaffer, of Springfield, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of a crash, first-degree tampering and driving with a revoked license.

Police say 42-year-old Matthew Thomas Brown, of Nixa, was killed July 18 when a Budget truck that police believe was stolen struck his Mitsubishi Hatchback. Police say the impact caused Brown to lose control and collide with an SUV.

Police said in news release that detectives located a vehicle Friday that was believed to have been involved in the theft of the Budget Rental truck that was subsequently involved in the fatal crash.