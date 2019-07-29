Teen charged for making Northwest High School bomb threat

Posted 2:44 pm, July 29, 2019, by

Chance Foy

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A teen that called in a bomb threat for Northwest High School last year is now facing charges.  Chance Foy is charged with making a felony terroristic threat in the second degree.

Police say Foy knowingly caused a false belief or fear involving danger to life existed by stating that he had a bomb in his locker. Police say he also claimed that the bomb would explode in four hours causing an evacuation of the high school.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.