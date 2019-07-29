× Teen charged for making Northwest High School bomb threat

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A teen that called in a bomb threat for Northwest High School last year is now facing charges. Chance Foy is charged with making a felony terroristic threat in the second degree.

Police say Foy knowingly caused a false belief or fear involving danger to life existed by stating that he had a bomb in his locker. Police say he also claimed that the bomb would explode in four hours causing an evacuation of the high school.