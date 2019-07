Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - Are your kids in need of a getaway? Perhaps they need a Kid' Cation.

From now through August 4 families can enjoy 10 days of great getaway packages, special deals and free events like the ever-popular Train Day at the new Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center at the 5th Annual Kid`Cation.

Kid`Cation is designed for families to enjoy free and special priced activities and events.

