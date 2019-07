Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is discussing her audit of Governor Mike Parson when he was the Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. The audit accuses Parson of wasting taxpayer dollars on trips to Branson and to a Kansas City Chiefs Football game. The audit also says he used the state's money to buy two vehicles. The auditor says the vehicles were not needed.

Governor Parson disputes many of the audit findings saying he wasn't wasting taxpayers money.