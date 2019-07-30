16-year-old arrested in death of 14-year-old near St. Louis

Posted 10:29 am, July 30, 2019, by

A Maryland couple was found dead in their hotel room in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Authorities say a 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy during a gathering with other teens in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County police said Monday in a news release that the teen is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois. Police say he eventually will be referred to St. Louis County Family Courts.

The arrest stems from the killing earlier this month of Ien Coleman, who lived in St. Louis. He was found dead after police were called to an apartment in nearby Riverview, Missouri.

Police say the victim and his suspected attacker knew each other.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.