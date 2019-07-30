Authorities say passenger who fell off ATV has died

DOON, Ia. – Authorities say a man who fell off the back of an all-terrain vehicle in northwest Iowa has died.

The Iowa State Patrol says 25-year-old Jacob Soodsma, of Rock Valley, died at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

The patrol says Soodsma was a passenger Saturday afternoon on the ATV being driven by 27-year-old Joseph Keegan. The patrol says Soodsma fell after the ATV left a private residence and entered an intersection in Doon.

He was taken to a Rock Valley hospital before being flown to the Sioux Falls hospital.

The accident is being investigated.

