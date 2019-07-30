× Cardinals add another lefty reliever and confirm other roster moves

ST. LOUIS, MO- For the second straight day, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired a lefthanded reliever. Tuesday afternoon the team announced it picked up Adalberto Mejia, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month. Mejia, 26, will be on his third major league roster within a month when he’s put on the 25-man roster later this week. He broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Minnesota Twins and was designated for assignment July 13 when the Twins needed roster space to activate Metro East native Jake Odorizzi from the disabled list.

On the season, Mejia is 0-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 17 appearances. Monday, the Cardinals picked up lefty Zac Rosscup from the Dodgers in exchange for cash and sent him to AAA Memphis

To make room for Mejia on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals moved infielder Jedd Gyorko to the 60-day disabled list. The team also confirmed roster moves first reported Monday, sending outfielder Harrison Bader down to Memphis and recalling outfielder Lane Thomas. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna will also begin an injury rehab assignment Tuesday in Memphis in hopes of returning to the active roster in time for the weekend road trip in Oakland.

Expect more roster shuffling over the next 24 hours ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, which is Wednesday at 3 pm Central.