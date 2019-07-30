Eagles are training at the Family Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you ever wondered where bald eagles are trained to fly around arenas, the answer may be closer than you think. There's a new partnership with the Eagle Flight Team and the Family Arena.

Fox 2`s Derrion Henderson shows us how eagles are being taught to soar with Daniel Cone Eagle Team Lead and the Assistant Director

Family Arena and our Eagle Flight Team? Clark is up and flying again after his moult. He's ready to go!

Gate 2

World Bird Sanctuary

125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road

Valley Park, MO 63088

Office: 636-225-4390 Ext. 1003

Mobile: 203-770-6566

http://www.WorldBirdSanctuary.org