Gov. J.B. Pritzker visits Metro East, attends Alton Works ribbon-cutting

ALTON, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was in downtown Alton Tuesday to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Alton Works, a development company that generates millions of dollars in investments in downtown.

“This project is so incredible because it speaks to the power of the public and private sectors working together and we need more of that,” Pritzker said. “It helps to build up more attractive competitive communities in areas of the state that we really need it and, frankly, we should be doing this everywhere."

Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker said he’s working day and night to get a federal disaster declaration for flood damage in Illinois. He said that may not come for another 30 days.

There's also a proposal in Congress to give the Cahokia Mounds national park designation. Pritzker said he was not yet ready to back that proposal but said he will support keeping Cahokia Mounds as a major tourism site.

Before arriving in Alton Tuesday, the governor paid a visit to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he signed a bill allowing student members to vote on all matters taken up by the SIUE Board of Trustees. Pritzker also took a tour of the Fairmount Park racetrack in Collinsville.