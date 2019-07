× IDOT to close two lanes of northbound Interstate 55/70 Monday

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing two lanes on Interstate 55-70 in East St. Louis Tuesday.

Both the left and the center lanes of northbound of the interstate will be closed while crews repair the driving surface on the interstate east of Exchange Avenue.

The repairs will run from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Grab our app for traffic alerts here: Android – Apple