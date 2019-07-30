× Illinois Governor Pritzker to attend Alton Works ribbon cutting

ALTON, Ill. – Illinois Governor Pritzker is heading to St. Louis as he wraps up his metro-east visit in Alton.

Tuesday, July 30 he will be attending the ribbon-cutting for the project Alton Works at 4:30 p.m. at 601 East Broadway in downtown St. Louis.

Alton Works supporters hope to generate millions of dollars in investments in downtown Alton. They want to see new businesses and improve infrastructure, transit, and broadband services.

The development company says a strong downtown helps a city thrive.