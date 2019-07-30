Harry Connick, Jr. is a multi-talented award-winning musician, singer, and actor. His wife, former model Jill (Goodacre) Connick, celebrated their 25th year of marriage this year. Apparently, she does not appreciate the job he does doing chores. So, Harry made this video called “Jill is not impressed” set to cable-news theme music to give his tasks a sense of importance and urgency. His Facebook fans think it is very funny.
‘Jill is not impressed’ Harry Connick, Jr. posts hilarious video for wife to Facebook
