Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Athletes and dancers seem to have it all when it comes to confidence and ability. However, there is a disorder that holds some back. That's why they come to St. Louis for the first of it's kind residential clinic for eating disorders.

Doctor Riley nickols joins us from the victory program at mccallum place.

For more information visit:

McCallum Place

http://www.mccallumplace.com

855-628-1940