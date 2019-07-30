× Missouri lawmaker resigns for St. Louis County policy job

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Democratic Missouri lawmaker is resigning to work for St. Louis County’s new top executive official.

Former Rep. Cora Faith Walker stepped down from her state House seat on Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Ferguson resident is taking a job for new St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. She will be his policy director.

Voters first elected Walker to the state House in 2016. In her resignation letter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, Walker wrote that she hopes he’ll call a special election soon to allow voters to pick her replacement.

Walker is joining Page’s cabinet shortly after he took over when former County Executive Steve Stenger resigned earlier this year in the face of corruption charges.

