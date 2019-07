Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've traveled down the chip aisle at your local grocery store, you may have noticed a lot of pearly whites smiling at you on lays potato chip bags. That is all part of the "Smile With Lays" campaign which benefits "Operation Smile".

We welcome Dr. Chris Erkmann on Fox 2, a recently retired pediatric anesthesiologist from Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

For more information visit:

http://www.operationsmile.org

http://www.lays.com