Prosecutors charge man tied to home invasion, police chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old Warrenton man Tuesday in connection with a home invasion and subsequent police chase.

On Monday afternoon, St. Charles County police arrested two people at a home in the 700 block of Highway D for an early morning home invasion in Warren County and assault on a Wright City police officer.

Authorities believed a third suspect was still in the area and received information later in the afternoon the individual was breaking into a vehicle.

County police attempted to stop the man in the stolen car but the suspect fired shots at an officer and ran off into a nearby wooded area.

Just before 7 p.m., investigators learned the missing suspect stole a Chevy Silverado pickup truck from the 3300 block of Highway F. Authorities scrambled to locate and arrest the fleeing suspect.

Around 7:25 p.m., an officer from the Wentzville Police Department located the stolen truck in unincorporated St. Charles County. After a lengthy chase, the suspect opened fire at pursuing police.

Officers deployed stop sticks, which deflated the rear and front passenger-side tires on the stolen truck. The suspect exchanged gunfire with police before the truck went off the road into a ditch on W. Meyer Road at Highway W.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Prosecutors charged the suspect, Elijah Moore, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Moore was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

