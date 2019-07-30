Proud to Serve: Monroe Yancie has taught over 4,000 EMS students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Monroe Yancie is well-known by thousands of his medics and fire department recruits who go through his EMS classes.

He started as an EMS in 1977 before 911 came to St. Louis! Prior to 911 in St. Louis, you had to look up a seven-digit telephone number in a telephone book to obtain an ambulance. Our city dispatch was a small office that usually had one person answering a red phone, receiving your call, writing the address and call-back number, and dispatching the call. The calls were not frequent.

After 911 came to town in 1981, that quick access dramatically increased the calls. The EMS Communication Center was developed using 3 to 4 dispatchers to receive calls and another dispatcher to issue the calls to the medic units. Eventually, most EMS Communication Centers employed a nationally-recognized dispatch system that was computerized and recommended treatments for the dispatcher to tell the caller to perform. The system even advised If the medic unit should go urgently, or with the normal traffic.

Yancie is known as someone eager to learn, humble, respectful and never boastful, but he notes, “you have to love people” to be successful as a paramedic. Mr. Yancie has received numerous awards for his dedication to serving the St. Louis community in his role as a paramedic/EMS and his role as an educator. He receives our Proud to Serve salute tonight, receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

