× Thousands of Missourians still waiting on tax refund

ST. LOUIS – Tax day came and went months ago and some Missourians are still waiting for their refund.

For the second time, State Auditor Nicole Galloway is calling on Governor Mike Parson to take action. She says she’s received numerous complaints about the delays. When Galloway asked Governor Parson about the delays earlier this month she says his response did not include a plan to address the problem.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, more than 20,000 refunds are still pending, with another 71,000 requiring manual review.