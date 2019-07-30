Tim’s Travels: Abby Benz becomes the new Kolache Queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - Are you a fan of Kolaches?

If so Tim Ezell has a brand new flavor for you. St. Louis native Abby Benz becomes the new Kolache Queen with her culinary creation, 'Kolache Kristo' — a pastry stuffed with ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, and served with raspberry preserves on the side and dusted with powdered sugar on top.

As the grand prize winner, Benz will receive a free kolache and small coffee every day for a year.

Each year, Kolache Factory employees from all over the country submit new flavor ideas, along with five customer finalists chosen from the Create a New Kolache Contest submissions. Kolache entries are scored on visual appeal, quality of taste, the stability of filling, simplicity of the recipe and name appeal.

For more information, visit www.kolachefactory.com