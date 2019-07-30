The Cardinals could use some starting pitching. The Giants are supposedly taking calls for Madison Bumgarner. TKO hears the Cardinals are among the teams calling. The Kilcoyne Opinion says this is a deal that will quiet a restless fan base.
TKO: Get Mad Bum, Do It
-
TKO Salutes Mike Shannon on his 80th Birthday
-
TKO: Blues, Cards Fans Need A Sunday Diversion
-
TKO: Mrs. B Turns 90
-
TKO: Granny O’Reilly Sees The Cup
-
TKO: St. Louis should follow the Blues’ lead and push back
-
-
TKO goes to the Dogs
-
TKO’ Baseball’s Payback System
-
TKO: Pat Maroon Legacy
-
TKO: Stanley Cup Sightings Have Become Legendary
-
TKO: Blues Don’t Need An Award, They’ve Got The Cup
-
-
TKO: Blues Game 7 Game Plan
-
TKO: Armstrong Best Move, No Move
-
TKO: NHL Goes Silent