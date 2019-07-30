TKO: Get Mad Bum, Do It

Posted 11:16 pm, July 30, 2019

The Cardinals could use some starting pitching.   The Giants are supposedly taking calls for Madison Bumgarner.   TKO hears the Cardinals are among the teams calling.  The Kilcoyne Opinion says this is a deal that will quiet  a restless fan base.

