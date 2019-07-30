× Wildwood man sentenced for sexually abusing girls in his neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Wildwood man was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of sexually abusing girls in his neighborhood over several years ago.

A jury convicted 52-year-old Jason Lawson in June on three counts of statutory sodomy, and one count each of statutory rape and child molestation. St. Louis County Circuit judge handed down a 40-year prison sentence.

During the trial, prosecutors said Lawson sexually abused three girls, all of whom were between the ages of eight and 10. Two of the victims lived in the same neighborhood as Lawson at the time within the city of Wildwood. Lawson also knew the third victim.

The abuse took place between January 2007 and January 2009; another between August 2006 and August 2009; and a third between June 2014 and June 2017.

Lawson denied the girls’ allegations during the trial. His lawyer, Mark Hammer, said they would appeal the verdict.